Spaghetti carbonara is currently being cleared from a main road near Newark after a lorry spilled its load.

Newark Police has said there is road delays on the A17 and A46 between Stapleford Woods and Brownhills Roundabout.

A police spokesman said: "Highways are on scene and clearing #MammaMia! #ItsNotJustAnySpillageItsanM&Sspillage."

Lasagne and tomato and basil pasta has also been spilled at the scene.