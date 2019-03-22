Eggscellent choice! 48% of people from Midlands believe breakfast is incomplete without eggs

Less than 20 per cent of people in the Midlands don't know how to cook an egg, a new survey has found.

A third of Londoners are unable to cook them, but only 18% of people in the Midlands don't know how to cook an egg, the survey has found.

Conducted by accommodation software provider eviivo as part of National B&B week, the survey also found that the favourite ways to serve eggs for people in the Midlands are soft scrambled and poached (31 per cent), followed by as an omelette (29 per cent).

Baked eggs crash out in last with just 2 per cent.

And 40 per cent of Brits say eggs are their favourite food according to the research.

The study was conducted ahead of national B&B week (March 18-24) and aimed to answer the age old question of how Brits like their eggs in the morning

The study also found that on average Brits tuck into 96 portions of eggs a year and 52 per cent think their breakfast is incomplete without them

Twenty six per cent said they would eat eggs for every meal of the day and 70 per cent said they will always choose them if they're on the menu on holiday.

Delving deeper into the data, health consciousness is one of the key factors for eggs being such a crucial part of Brits’ diets, with almost two thirds (59 per cent) saying they eat eggs because they believe they are healthy.

The survey also shows that the ability to cook an egg is generational, with only 9 per cent of over 50s unable to cook an egg, increasing to 30 per cent for under 30s.

Ed Goldswain, Marketing Director at eviivo,said: “The nation loves a good breakfast and clearly a healthy helping of eggs too, so we were surprised to see that so many people don’t actually know how to cook them!

“Luckily for them, there are lots of great places all over the country where eggs are firmly on the menu, including at many of the UK’s B&Bs, which pride themselves on being able to whip up a delicious homecooked breakfast, with eggs to order."