Oak Tree pupils dance to the rhythm of the maths

Pupils at Oak Tree Primary School in Mansfield recently enjoyed a ‘dancing maths’ activity, thanks to a Royal Institution of Great Britain grant.

Rebecca Hart, from Dance Equation, came into school to work with pupils aged five and six to look at how they could use their bodies to enrich their maths learning.

The children used their bodies to create number shapes, work out equations and stomp their times tables.

Staff also worked alongside Rebecca to think about ways these ideas could be used across the school.

The activity came about after the school secured an Enhancement and Enrichment grant from the Royal Institution of Great Britain, one of only 72 grants received across the country.

The school will also receive a fully funded science in schools show later in the year.

Kate Wesson, head teacher, commented: “All of them enjoyed the sessions we had with Dance Equation.

I hope elements of the active way maths was delivered will become part of our regular practice here at school.”