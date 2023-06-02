The Premium Bond winners for June 2023 have been revealed by National Savings and Investments (NS&I) - and Bristol residents are among the winners. This month’s £1m jackpot went to two lucky winners - one living near Bristol in South Gloucestershire and another in Essex.

Another bond holder from Bristol also scooped a £100,000 prize. In total, Bristol accounted for 27 winners this month.

What is a Premium Bond and how do I enter the prize draw?

Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment product that offer a fun way to save, with the chance to win tax-free prizes each month. The bonds are acquired through the organisation and are then entered into a monthly prize draw with prizes between £25 and £1 million tax free.

To participate, you must spend a minimum of £25, and you can continue to purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the £50,000 maximum holding amount. For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize.

To acquire Premium Bonds, visit the NS&I website .

Who were the big Premium Bonds UK winners in June 2023?

In June 2023, two winners receiving the grand prize of £1 million were from different parts of the UK. The first bond, purchased in July 2005 by an Essex resident, carried the number 83TX260795. The second jackpot winner for this month was a South Gloucestershire resident who has held the bond since December 2020 and won with number 429WV622861.

What were the winning numbers for Bristol in June 2023?

There are a total of 25 lucky individuals from Bristol, with one from South Gloucestershire scooping this month’s £1m jackpot and another landing a £100,000 prize. These are the winning Bristol bond numbers:

429WV622861 (purchased December 2020) - £1,000,000 513GE923690 (purchased September 2022) - £100,000 240HR653869 (purchased February 2015) - £50,000 454AX189967 (purchased May 2021) - £25,000 374HK054343 (purchased November 2019) - £25,000 489AW724147 (purchased February 2022) - £25,000 117YD309508 (purchased October 2006) - £25,000 301XA292658 (purchased May 2017) - £10,000 357DG761147 (purchased April 2019) - £10,000 134VN738203 (purchased June 2008) - £10,000 134VN738203 (purchased July 2022) - £10,000 395HT356680 (purchased May 2020) - £10,000 386SS655930 (purchased March 2020) - £10,000 341WA593226 (purchased October 2018) - £10,000 531DD896718 (purchased February 2023) - £5,000 493WM371219 (purchased March 2022) - £5,000 496XY565795 (purchased April 2022) - £5,000 445DP735600 (purchased March 2021) - £5,000 76HE156812 (purchased November 2000) - £5,000 462WJ605657 (purchased July 2021) - £5,000 382EC555440 (purchased January 2020) - £5,000 399RN474954 (purchased June 2020) - £5,000 363FK192306 (purchased June 2019) - £5,000 437ZZ588173 (purchased February 2021) - £5,000 434YQ344264 (purchased January 2021) - £5,000