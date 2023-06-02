News you can trust since 1952
NS&I Premium Bonds June 2023 draw: What are the winning bond numbers in Bristol as one resident scoops £1m

The NSandl Premium Bonds winners in Bristol have been announced for June 2023 - check if you’ve won.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:19 BST- 2 min read

The Premium Bond winners for June 2023 have been revealed by National Savings and Investments (NS&I) - and Bristol residents are among the winners. This month’s £1m jackpot went to two lucky winners - one living near Bristol in South Gloucestershire and another in Essex.

Another bond holder from Bristol also scooped a £100,000 prize. In total, Bristol accounted for 27 winners this month.

Find out if you won one of the June Premium Bonds and what you need to do to claim your prize here.

What is a Premium Bond and how do I enter the prize draw?

Premium Bonds are an NS&I-issued investment product that offer a fun way to save, with the chance to win tax-free prizes each month. The bonds are acquired through the organisation and are then entered into a monthly prize draw with prizes between £25 and £1 million tax free.

To participate, you must spend a minimum of £25, and you can continue to purchase Premium Bonds until you reach the £50,000 maximum holding amount. For every £1 you spend, you will obtain a unique bond number; therefore, if you pay the minimum charge of £25, you will receive 25 unique numbers with the opportunity to win a prize.

To acquire Premium Bonds, visit the NS&I website.

Who were the big Premium Bonds UK winners in June 2023?

In June 2023, two winners receiving the grand prize of £1 million were from different parts of the UK. The first bond, purchased in July 2005 by an Essex resident, carried the number 83TX260795. The second jackpot winner for this month was a South Gloucestershire resident who has held the bond since December 2020 and won with number 429WV622861.

What were the winning numbers for Bristol in June 2023?

There are a total of 25 lucky individuals from Bristol, with one from South Gloucestershire scooping this month’s £1m jackpot and another landing a £100,000 prize. These are the winning Bristol bond numbers:

  1. 429WV622861 (purchased December 2020) - £1,000,000
  2. 513GE923690 (purchased September 2022) - £100,000
  3. 240HR653869 (purchased February 2015) - £50,000
  4. 454AX189967 (purchased May 2021) - £25,000
  5.  374HK054343 (purchased November 2019) - £25,000
  6. 489AW724147 (purchased February 2022) - £25,000
  7. 117YD309508 (purchased October 2006) - £25,000
  8.  301XA292658 (purchased May 2017) - £10,000
  9. 357DG761147 (purchased April 2019) - £10,000
  10. 134VN738203 (purchased June 2008) - £10,000
  11. 134VN738203 (purchased July 2022) - £10,000
  12. 395HT356680 (purchased May 2020) - £10,000
  13. 386SS655930 (purchased March 2020) - £10,000
  14. 341WA593226 (purchased October 2018) - £10,000
  15. 531DD896718 (purchased February 2023) - £5,000
  16. 493WM371219 (purchased March 2022) - £5,000
  17. 496XY565795 (purchased April 2022) - £5,000
  18. 445DP735600 (purchased March 2021) - £5,000
  19. 76HE156812 (purchased November 2000) - £5,000
  20. 462WJ605657 (purchased July 2021) - £5,000
  21. 382EC555440 (purchased January 2020) - £5,000
  22. 399RN474954 (purchased June 2020) - £5,000
  23. 363FK192306 (purchased June 2019) - £5,000
  24. 437ZZ588173 (purchased February 2021) - £5,000
  25. 434YQ344264 (purchased January 2021) - £5,000

The full list of winners can be found on the NS&I website.

