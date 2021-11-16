Notts Police issue appeal for witnesses to Rainworth Bypass crash which injured four

The collision at the busy roundabout on Sunday November 14 required fire crews, police and East Midlands Ambulance Service to assist at the scene.

Firefighters from Nottinghamshire had to extract two casualties from their vehicles and a further two people also required medical assistance.

Four people were taken to hospital for treatment, but were fortunately not left with life-threatening or life-altering injuries, and officers are now requesting motorists who may have witnessed the crash to come forward to assist with their enquiries.



PC Joseph Patterson, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were called to reports that two cars had collided on the Rainworth Bypass at around 1.30pm on Sunday, which resulted in one vehicle leaving the carriageway.

“Four people were taken to hospital but their injuries were thankfully later confirmed not to be life-threatening or altering.

“The road was closed toward Rainworth and Mansfield while emergency services worked to resolve the incident, however, this was reopened again by 4pm.

“We thank drivers for their patience whilst this incident was ongoing.

“Enquiries into the incident continue and we would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dash-cam footage to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 398 of 14 November 2021.”

A spokesperson from Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Crews from Ashfield, Blidworth and Newark attended a road traffic collision reported to be between three vehicles on Sunday, November 14, at about 1.30pm at Rainworth Bypass Roundabout.

"At the scene, firefighters extracted two casualties who were trapped, with four casualties in total being taken by ambulance to hospital.”

