Notts fire crews practise ‘hazardous materials’ drills

Fire crews from Ashfield, Blidworth and Stockhill Fire Stations have taken part in a ‘hazardous material’ exercise at Ashfield Fire Station.

They were joined by teams from the environmental protection unit and tech firm Turbine Surface Technologies Ltd to see how the fire service deal with issues of environmental concern.

The guests were also encouraged to ask questions about handling hazardous materials and to engage with the firefighters.

Adam Bramley, from Turbine Surface Techonologies Ltd, said “The whole exercise was very eye opening in terms of everything Notts Fire go through when attending an incident.

“Myself and the guys from TSTL have taken a lot away from it which will help us improve our evacuation procedure and ensure we have all the necessary information ready for you in the event of a real incident.”

A fire service spokesman said: “Earlier this week two crews from Ashfield, one from Blidworth, one from Stockhill, and the Environmental Protection Unit invited staff from Turbine Surface Technologies to take part in a hazardous material exercise.

“TSTL were able to view our procedures during an incident and were invited to ask questions.”