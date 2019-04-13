Notts boy, 4, currently undergoing chemotherapy visits White Post Farm to raise money for Queens Medical Centre

A four-year-old boy who is currently undergoing chemotherapy has visited White Post Farm as part of a Slideathon.

Larsen Roberts, from Nottingham, is currently being treated at Queens Medical Centre Children's Hospital for a optic pathway glioma, a slow-growing tumour.

Larsen Roberts at the park.

Wanting to raise money for the hospital he has taken on 26 slides today, Saturday, April 13, and has so far raised more than £2,600.

Starting at Center Parcs, in Sherwood Forest, he then heading to other parks including White Post Farm in Farnsfield.

A White Post Farm spokesman said: "He wanted to do something special to raise money for the ward he is being treated by; what better way to raise money than to do a 'Slideathon'.

"Thank you for letting White Post Farm be part of your challenge Larsen, you are a true superhero."