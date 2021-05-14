Nottinghamshire toddler dies after being hit by car on campsite in Cornwall

Police and paramedics were called to a campsite in the Helston area following a report of a collision between a vehicle and a child at around 12.50pm on Wednesday, May 12.

The toddler was tragically pronounced dead at the scene and her devastated family is now being supported by specially-trained officers.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “The collision involved a car towing a caravan and happened on private land.

A 20-month-old girl from Nottinghamshire has died after she was hit by a car on a campsite in Cornwall.. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)