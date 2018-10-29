Nottinghamshire teenager missing - have you seen Alicia Robinson?

Nottinghamshire Police have appealed to the public for information after a 16 year old girl went missing from the Whitemoor area of Nottingham.

Officers are concerned for her safety after she was reported missing on Sunday October 28.

Alicia is described as slim build, 5ft 5 tall, has dark brown hair either in a bun or ponytail.

She was last seen wearing cream pyjamas, with multi coloured stars on and a black jacket.

If you have seen Alicia or know where she might be, please call police on 101, quoting incident number 862 of 28 October 2018.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.