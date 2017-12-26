Search

Nottinghamshire's Police and Crime Commissioner makes Prince George's Christmas wish come true

The toy police car
Nottinghamshire's police and crime commissioner Paddy Tipping has made sure that four-year-old Prince George did not wake up disappointed on Christmas Day.

It was reported that a toy police car was top of Prince George's wish-list this Christmas and the commissioner made sure that the Prince got his wish.

Mr Tipping bought a toy police Land Rover, appropriately decked out in Nottinghamshire Police's logo, for delivery to Kensington Palace in time for the big day - just in case Father Christmas should forget.

"Christmas is about making dreams come true and I couldn't let this one slip," said Mr Tipping.

"I'm sure that Prince George will receive lots of wonderful gifts this Christmas, but he said he wanted a police car, so we've made sure that he has got one.

"For an added authentic touch the car even sports a Nottinghamshire Police logo. I hope it will provide some good entertainment for the young prince."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest son, Prince George, aged four, wrote a note to Father Christmas which was passed on by his father during a trip to Finland's capital city Helsinki last month.

In it he said that he only wanted one thing for Christmas this year - a toy police car.