Nottinghamshire's meals at home service gets in the World War One spirit

Some Nottinghamshire County Council delivery drivers will be dressing up in period costumes when delivering meals this week, which aims to raise awareness of the service and honour those who lost their lives almost 100 years after the conflict ended.

They will be delivering World War One style dishes to Meals at Home customers in Nottinghamshire to celebrate National Meals on Wheels Week this week.

Wartime fare on offer includes Maconochie stew, which is based on a famous root vegetable stew created during the war, sausage meat pie, which is a popular wartime recipe with customers, jam roly-poly and parkin sponge cake.

Customers will also receive a ration pack of a tea bag, Horlicks hot chocolate sachet and a small packet of biscuits, and a raffle ticket giving them the chance to win a prize donated to the service by various businesses and suppliers in and around the county.

Councillor Steve Vickers, Vice-Chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council’s Adult Social Care and Public Health Committee, said: “It’s important that we honour and remember all those who sacrificed their lives during the First World War, especially as we reach the 100th anniversary of the war’s end.



“We attach so many memories to food so next week’s Meals on Wheels Week theme will serve to remind our customers that all those lost lives during the war weren’t in vain.”