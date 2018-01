Delays are expected on a main Nottinghamshire road as 28 tonnes of concrete piles have been dropped on the carriageway.

The A38 near Sutton has been closed as a lorry shed its load.

Delays are expected and it is not known how long the roadwill be closed for.

The East Midlands Operational Support Service added there were no injuries.

PC Adam Pace from Nottinghamshire Police tweeted: "Lorry has lost its load on the A38 and long delays are expected for quite some time. Officers are on scene now".