Nottinghamshire police want you to look out for these signs in people

Officers are urging Nottinghamshire residents to help the police tackle terrorism and save lives by reporting suspicious behaviour and activity.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "Communities defeat terrorism. With the enduring terrorist threat, it is now more important than ever that everyone plays their part in tackling terrorism. Your actions could save lives.

"Don't worry about wasting police time. No call or click will be ignored. What you tell the police is treated in the strictest confidence and is thoroughly researched by experienced officers before, and if, any police action is taken.

"Any piece of information could be important, it is better to be safe and report."

How can I report?

Reporting is quick and easy. You can report in confidence online via www.gov.uk/ACT. Alternatively, you can call the police confidentially on 0800 789 321.

All reports are kept confidential and you can report anonymously.

In an emergency always call 999.

What should I report?

Like other criminals, terrorists need to plan. You can report suspicious activity or behaviour - anything that seems out of place, unusual or just doesn't seem to fit in with everyday life.

Some examples of suspicious activity or behaviour could potentially include:

Research

► Do you know someone who looks at extremist material, including on the so-called dark web, or shares and creates content that promotes or glorifies terrorism?

► Have you noticed someone embracing or actively promoting hateful ideas or an extremist ideology?

► Meetings, training and planning can take place anywhere. Do you know someone who travels but is vague about where they're going?

► Do you know someone with passports or other documents in different names, for no obvious reason?

Gathering materials

► Suspicious materials can be ordered online as well as in store. Have you noticed someone receiving deliveries for unusual items bought online?

► If you work in commercial vehicle hire or sales, has a sale or rental seemed unusual?

► Have you noticed someone buying large or unusual quantities of chemicals, fertilisers or gas cylinders for no obvious reason?

► Have you noticed someone acquiring illegal firearms or other weapons or showing an interest in obtaining them?

Storing materials

► Terrorists need to store equipment while preparing for an attack. Have you noticed anyone storing large amounts of chemicals, fertilisers or gas cylinders?

► Have you noticed anyone storing illegal firearms or objects that could potentially be weapons?

Hostile reconnaissance

► Observation and surveillance help terrorists plan attacks. Have you witnessed anyone taking pictures or notes of security arrangements or CCTV?

Financing

► Cheque and credit card fraud are ways of generating cash. Have you noticed any suspicious or unusual bank transactions?

Visit www.gov.uk/ACT for further information.