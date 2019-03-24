Nottinghamshire Police set to mark first annual Stephen Lawrence day

Nottinghamshire Police have announced they will mark the first national Stephen Lawrence Day on April 22.

The day will celebrate the life of teenager Stephen Lawrence, who was killed in an unprovoked racist attack in London in 1993, aged just 18.

Stephen Lawrence, who was killed in an unprovoked racist attack in London in 1993, aged just 18.

READ MORE: CCTV released of man in connection with Kirkby robbery

It will be an opportunity for children and young people to make their voices heard, be the change they want to see, and help create a society that treats everyone with fairness and respect.

The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust and the national Volunteer Police Cadets (VPC) have joined forces to develop youth-led projects, that aim to improve the lives of people living in their local communities

READ MORE: Man charged for affray and threats to kill in Ravenshead

Grants of up to £400 are available to support local organisations to organise activities for young people.

A resource pack will also be sent to every school in England, to provide youngsters with opportunities to learn about Stephen Lawrence’s life and legacy.

Ed Sherry OBE, national VPC director said: ‘We are very proud to be involved in marking the first Stephen Lawrence Day.

"Our cadets already run many different social action projects and volunteering. Working in partnership with the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust will not only help to build their skills and confidence, but will also increase the impact they are able to have locally."

READ MORE: Nigel Farage joins hundreds of Nottinghamshire residents on 'Brexit Betrayal' march

Chief Inspector Suk Verma said: "The day will help to inspire children and young people and to help build strong communities.

"We all know how important community cohesion is and this day gives us a chance to bring a number of different groups together.

"Our current volunteer police cadet programme are doing some great work currently on a number of projects and schemes.

"We are hoping that all communities around the county, including those hard to reach groups, step forward and work with us to make a day a real occasion, but to also give that lasting legacy to ensure Stephen's death will never be forgotten.

"The day aims to promote the force's work with vulnerable people and how we can continue to work closely with community, to create that community feeling.

"The force is bringing in innovative ways to give youngsters the chance to work with us. Recently we have broken down barriers to allow everyone to apply to become a police cadet with Nottinghamshire Police. We have expanded our mini police and Cadet structure into the inner city areas, whereby trust and confidence towards the police remains a challenge.

"This move will allow the force to give early intervention advice and gives us a real outlet to reach those groups and means we can continue to work closely with them."

The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust has also launched a grant scheme for community organisations.

Focusing on the theme 'Live Our Best Life', the grants of up to £400 are to support local organisations to plan and organise activities for young people on and around the 22 April.

These activities within the community are complemented by work to engage schools in also celebrating the day, including a pack mailed to every school in England and a suite of resources designed to provide school-age children and young people with opportunities to learn about Stephen Lawrence’s life and legacy.

All resources to support the day as well as details of how to apply for a community grant can be downloaded from www.stephenlawrence.org.uk.