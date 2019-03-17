Nottinghamshire Police issues names of people charged with knife possession

People who have appeared before magistrates charged with possession of knives are being highlighted as Nottinghamshire Police supports Operation Sceptre this week.

Nottinghamshire Police is running a knife amnesty, carrying out weapons sweeps in public places and delivering knife crime education in schools across the county among other initiatives during the national campaign, which ends today.

Now, Nottinghamshire Police has issued the following details of people who have appeared on publicly available court lists so far this month charged with knife possession.

Twenty-year-old Dean Asher, of Gill Street, Selston, appeared at Mansfield magistrates' court on March 6 for sentencing after admitting possession of a kitchen knife in Selston on October 4. He was given a 12-week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to pay £115 to victim services and £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Troy Davis-Wilson, 27, of Uplands Road, Bristol, was jailed for 12 weeks for possession of a lock knife in Nottingham on March 1 when he appeared at Nottingham magistrates' court on March 2.

A 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was referred to the youth offending panel for nine months after admitting two offences of having a kitchen knife in Kirkby on March 2. She must also pay a £20 victim surcharge and £50 to the Crown Prosecution Service. She appeared before Mansfield magistrates on March 4.

Gregorz Stankiewicz, 25, of Cross Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, was remanded in custody to appear to Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on April 17 when he appeared at Mansfield magistrates' court on March 5. He was convicted at a previous hearing of having a lock knife in Cross Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, on December 9 2018.

Christopher Sheldon, 45, of no fixed address, appeared at Mansfield magistrates' court on March 5 and was remanded in custody to face trial at the same court on April 29 for a charge of possession of a knife in Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, on March 3.

Daniel Habera, 31, of Lime Tree Road, Hucknall, appeared at Mansfield magistrates' court on March 6 charged with possession of a knife in Institute Street, Sutton-in-Ashfield, on February 11. He was remanded on bail to appear at the same court for trial on May 30.

James Bacon, 39, of Linden Street, Mansfield, appeared before Mansfield magistrates' court on March 6 charged with possession of a Stanley knife in Little Hollies, Mansfield, on February 21. He was remanded in custody for trial at the same court on April 8.

Gary Walker, 33, of Galsworthy Close, Balby, appeared at Mansfield magistrates' court on March 7 charged with possession of a knife in Harworth on November 24. He was granted condition bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on April 11.

Shamari La'Montagne, 21, of Earlham Grove, Forest Gate, London, appeared at Nottingham magistrates' court on March 1, charged with possession of a knife in Newark on February 28, and was remanded on bail to appear at the same court on April 26.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Piotr Mazur, 53, of no fixed address, after he failed to answer bail at Nottingham magistrates' court on March 1 charged with possession of a Stanley knife in Nottingham on February 4.

Steven Cadman, 25, of no fixed address, appeared before Nottingham magistrates on March 2 charged with possession of a Stanley knife in Nottingham on February 28. He was remanded in custody for a trial at the same court on April 26.

Langton Machacha, 34, of Northfield Road, Bristol, appeared at Nottingham magistrates' court on March 2 charged with possession of a lock knife in Independent Street, Nottingham, on March 1. He was remanded on bail to appear at the same court for trial on April 17.