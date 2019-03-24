Nottinghamshire police donate tools to prison for construction course

Nottinghamshire police have been thanked by prisoners after donating tools for a construction course.

The prisoners wrote to the force directly to show the impact the donation has had on the prisoners themselves.

The force donated hand tools to the prison to allow them to run construction courses as part of the rehabilitation of offenders.

Tracey Morley, education manager for HMP Nottingham said: "I would also like to take this opportunity to personally thank Nottinghamshire Police for their continued support with the course.

"This is exactly why we do and love our jobs, changing lives and helping the men do the best they can whilst being here.

"We provide the best education we can for them, which will help change their lives upon release and reduce reoffending."