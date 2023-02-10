Nottinghamshire firefighters issue warning over smoking after Kirkby house fire
Fire crews were called to a house fire in Kirkby.
Both appliances from Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service’s Ashfield Fire Station, in Kirkby, were called to Willow Avenue yesterday, February 9, at about 3.40pm.
A station spokesman said: “On arrival, two firefighters wearing breathing apperatus and using a hose-reel jet entered the property and located a fire in the living room.
“The fire was extinguished and positive pressure ventilation was used to clear smoke from the property.”
NFRS said no-one was injured.
The spokesman said: “Please be careful if smoking in the property and ensure all cigarettes are extinguished if you’re feeling tired.”