Nottinghamshire firefighters issue warning over smoking after Kirkby house fire

Fire crews were called to a house fire in Kirkby.

By Jon Ball
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 1:20pm

Both appliances from Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service’s Ashfield Fire Station, in Kirkby, were called to Willow Avenue yesterday, February 9, at about 3.40pm.

A station spokesman said: “On arrival, two firefighters wearing breathing apperatus and using a hose-reel jet entered the property and located a fire in the living room.

“The fire was extinguished and positive pressure ventilation was used to clear smoke from the property.”

Willow Avenue, Kirkby. Crews from Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service's Ashfield fire station were called to a house fire on Willow Avenue, Kirkby.
NFRS said no-one was injured.

The spokesman said: “Please be careful if smoking in the property and ensure all cigarettes are extinguished if you’re feeling tired.”

Nottinghamshire