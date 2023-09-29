Nottinghamshire fire service 'suspect' deliberate ignition at Mansfield house fire
Crews from Blidworth, Edwinstowe and Mansfield stations were called to Alcock Avenue, Mansfield, at 5.57am following reports of a house fire.
A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Upon arrival crews found a fire in the ground floor of a two storey house.
“Breathing apparatus wearers went in to search the property and extinguish the fire – it was out and dealt with by 7.05am.
“Fire investigators who attended the scene during and after the fire believe this fire was most likely started deliberately.”
A Mansfield resident, who would prefer to remain anonymous, said they were “concerned” by the scene.
The resident added: “I am just glad that nobody was injured.”