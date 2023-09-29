Nottinghamshire fire service 'suspect' deliberate ignition at Mansfield house fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crews from Blidworth, Edwinstowe and Mansfield stations were called to Alcock Avenue, Mansfield, at 5.57am following reports of a house fire.

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Upon arrival crews found a fire in the ground floor of a two storey house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two-storey house on Alcock Avenue, Mansfield. Fire crews were called on Thursday morning (September 28).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Breathing apparatus wearers went in to search the property and extinguish the fire – it was out and dealt with by 7.05am.

“Fire investigators who attended the scene during and after the fire believe this fire was most likely started deliberately.”

A Mansfield resident, who would prefer to remain anonymous, said they were “concerned” by the scene.