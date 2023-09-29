Nottinghamshire fire service 'suspect' deliberate ignition at Mansfield house fire

News you can trust since 1952
A two-storey house fire on a Mansfield street is suspected to be the product of a “deliberate” ignition.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read
Crews from Blidworth, Edwinstowe and Mansfield stations were called to Alcock Avenue, Mansfield, at 5.57am following reports of a house fire.

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Upon arrival crews found a fire in the ground floor of a two storey house.

The two-storey house on Alcock Avenue, Mansfield. Fire crews were called on Thursday morning (September 28).The two-storey house on Alcock Avenue, Mansfield. Fire crews were called on Thursday morning (September 28).
“Breathing apparatus wearers went in to search the property and extinguish the fire – it was out and dealt with by 7.05am.

“Fire investigators who attended the scene during and after the fire believe this fire was most likely started deliberately.”

A Mansfield resident, who would prefer to remain anonymous, said they were “concerned” by the scene.

The resident added: “I am just glad that nobody was injured.”

