Nottinghamshire fire crews endure busy period with spate of incidents

On June 3, at about 9.15pm, a crew from Alfreton fire station was called to a rubbish fire on Sutton Road, Huthwaite.

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service said the blaze was out on arrival.

At about 7.50pm, a crew from Warsop station were called to a vehicle fire on Oakfield Lane, Market Warsop.

A service spokesman said: “This vehicle was well alight and destroyed by fire.”

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used one jet to extinguish the fire.

Just before 7.30pm on June 2, crews from Mansfield Fire Station attended a fire in the open in Oxclose Woods, Mansfield.

The spokesman said: “This was a small campfire out on arrival.”

It came just an hour after crews from the station were called to a fire in the open on Eakring Road, Mansfield.