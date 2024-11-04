Nottinghamshire development built by Seal of Excellence winner

A Site Manager at Barratt Homes’ The Hawthorns development in Sutton-in-Ashfield has been awarded the prestigious Seal of Excellence from the National House Building Council (NHBC), which is a top industry accolade.

Josh Smart (32) has been recognised for his exceptional commitment to maintaining high-quality construction standards whilst overseeing the development, exemplifying the excellence that Barratt Homes strives to achieve.

The NHBC Seal of Excellence is awarded to approximately 130 site managers nationwide, reflecting their exceptional performance in various aspects of site management. Site Managers are marked against key criteria such as technical expertise, health and safety, consistency, leadership and attention to detail.

This accolade follows his earlier success in winning his first Pride in the Job Quality Award, highlighting his dedication to delivering high-quality homes, with the Seal of Excellence award marking an outstanding year of achievements for Josh.

The show home and sales centre at Barratt Homes' The Hawthorns development

Josh said: “I am ecstatic to have received a Seal of Excellence award. As a first-time Pride in the Job winner, I did not expect that my team and I would win such a prestigious award on top of this.

“The entire site team are constantly striving for ways we can improve, in order to meet our high standards.

“I’d like to thank Rob Hutchings, Rob Taylor and Steve Hallam for all their help and support this year, it has been invaluable.”

After nearly eight years of commitment to Barratt Homes, Josh remains focused on delivering expertly crafted homes at The Hawthorns, ensuring they meet the highest standards of quality.

Josh Smart, Site Manager at The Hawthorns

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said:

“We’re incredibly proud of Josh for securing a Seal of Excellence award and we’d like to thank him for his continuous hard work. His dedication to quality and his ability to lead a successful team at The Hawthorns is truly commendable.

“The role of a site manager requires a tremendous amount of dedication, and ours are on the ground each and every day to make sure their developments are maintaining a high standard.

“Our success in the Seal of Excellence awards demonstrates our ongoing commitment to delivering a high-quality service for our customers.”

Earlier this year, Barratt Homes also achieved a five-star rating from its customers in the HBF Customer Satisfaction Survey, which recognises both build quality and excellence in customer care. This is the 15th year in a row that the developer’s customers have rated it as a five-star housebuilder, with more than 90% of its customers saying they would recommend it to a friend.

The Hawthorns boasts a selection of three bedroom homes priced from £244,995, many of which include a range of offers and saving up to £25,328. Additionally, home buyers could secure their ideal property with a reservation fee of just £99 as part of a limited time offer*.

The sought-after development is located on the outskirts of Mansfield and Sutton-in-Ashfield, providing residents with simple access to an array of amenities, including a choice of supermarkets, a cinema and scenic walking routes at King’s Mill Reservoir.

*T&Cs: The £99 reservation fee offer cannot be used in conjunction with Movemaker, Part Exchange or Part Exchange Guarantee. Any cancellations from reservations using the £99 reservation fee will not be refundable.