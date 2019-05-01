Nottinghamshire County show set to return for 2019

The Nottinghamshire County Show is set to return for 2019, on May 10 and 11.

The show, held at Newark Showground, will celebrate the best of the county's rural traditions.

Last year's show

Back by popular demand will be the music marquee which was well supported last year with a full programme on both days.

Visitors can look forward to the Farriery Competition where they can watch experienced and apprentice-level farriers getting very hot under the collar as they demonstrate their horse-shoe making skills to compete for prizes.

New for this year are three HOYS Qualifiers, including British ridden heavy horse of the year and, following on from the success of the dedicated ‘heavies ring’ in 2018, the heavy horse ‘Village’, kindly sponsored by Lincframe Rooftrusses Ltd of Lincoln, will have even more to entertain, including ‘working horse’ demonstrations on both days.

This first show of the season showcases the best cattle, sheep, goats and pigs alongside superb equine events, including majestic ‘heavies’ and first-class showjumping. Classes and competitions run all day both days.

In addition to the usual farmyard favourites, will be gun dogs, hunting hounds, giant tortoises, and birds of prey.

Children will have the chance to see animals in the countryside area and alongside old favourites like the sheep show will be fascinating demonstrations of heritage crafts such as coracle making and fashioning traditional hats from straw.

Youngsters can try their hand at wand-making, and last year’s very popular eight foot stilted animatronic character, Froojamaflip, and his hilarious sidekick, Fred the Gardener will return.

Featuring as the main attraction is Dzhigitovka, an exciting Cossack trick-riding spectacular, straight from Russia, with fabulously costumed riders and dare-devil horses, performing to crowd-pleasing music and bringing a flavour of the legendary warriors on horseback, masters of sword, archery and outstanding gymnastic skills.

Visit the recently rejuvenated Food Experience area to sample and buy tasty locally-made produce and the NFU Play Barn which always has great activities for little hands to try.

Floral art displays will be set in the Lady Eastwood Centre. With ample opportunity to shop for crafts, gifts and clothing, many items on sale will not be available in the high street stores.

The Show benefits from plenty of food outlets where tasty snacks, two-courses lunches, hot and cold drinks, including beers and wine, can be bought.

Offering a fun-packed weekend of family entertainment, the Show successfully combines tradition with modern-day life – from discovery and adventure to hands-on experiences and learning while you watch – there really is something for everyone.