Nottinghamshire authorities to reaffirm support for Armed Forces

Nottinghamshire’s local authorities will reaffirm commitment to soldiers past and present by sighing a special covenant for the centenary.

Representatives from each of Nottinghamshire’s local authorities are set to sign the Armed Forces Covenant, a commitment from the nation to treat all soldiers and their families fairly.

Authorities will reaffirm commitments at a special ceremony in Southwell Minster

The Covenant is not designed to give the armed forces, veterans and their families preferential treatment.

However, it should ensure that they get a fair deal and are not disadvantaged because of their service.

Councillor Kay Cutts, leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “The Great War was a horrific conflict which claimed the lives of up to 19 million people and impacted countless more.

“It is vital that we not only remember them and express gratitude for the sacrifices they made, but also that we and future generations learn from the terrible suffering those conflicts caused.

“I am pleased that as well as remembering those fallen of the past, we will also be refreshing our commitment to the forces family of today continuing to support those who serve, have served, and for veterans and their families in recognition of the sacrifices they make on behalf of our country.”

John Wilson, East Midlands director for the Ministry of Defence, added: “It’s fantastic that the councils have chosen to re-affirm their commitment to the armed forces community at such an important event.

“It is a sign of success that Nottinghamshire local authorities are re-signing the Covenant and re-committing their support to our armed forces.

“It recognises the great value placed in our Armed Forces and reinforces the excellent relationships we have built upon for the benefit of our serving members, their families and our proud veterans.”

The covenant will be signed following a special centenary service at Southwell Minster co-organised by the County Council, which takes place tomorrow at 4.30pm.

Revd Nicola Sullivan, dean of the minster, said: “Remembrance Sunday has become more meaningful over the last few years, especially among the young who instinctively understand why we need to join with others to pause and remember those who lost their lives or were wounded mentally and physically by war.

“This year carries deeper memories for our nation, marking the Centenary of the Armistice and the minster will be a focus for reflection and prayers for peace.”