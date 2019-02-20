"Not much left of these" Ashfield firefighters destroy cars to practice saving lives

Firefighters from Ashfield Fire Station have destroyed cars to practice rescuing casualties.

A red Ford KA is now in pieces following the exercise at the station on Sutton Road Kirkby.

The Ford KA has been cut to pieces.

A spokesman from the station said: "Not much left of these cars after the crews from Ashfield have been carrying out extrication techniques on them.

"Crews often refresh the essential skills required for responding to an road traffic collision.

"There are various ways to extricate a casualty from a car. Door removal, roof fold, 3rd door conversion, roof removal, B post removal, dash board roll to name a few.

"It all depends on the incident commanders approach and the needs of the casualty after discussing with the ambulance service."

The top of the car was cut off.