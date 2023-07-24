Please join us to help raise funds for North Notts Cat Rescue by attending our Summer Fair on Sunday 30th July 2023, 1pm - 5pm at The Triple “S” Snooker Club in Skegby (NG17 3ED).

There will be a large variety of small businesses in attendance:

Indoor Stalls -

One of the stalls at the Summer Fair.

▪️ Precious Angels Boutique

The Lounge Room

▪️ Feeling Crafty

▪️ Love Burt Handcrafted Prints and Frames

An ice-cream van will be available on the day.

▪️ Crazy Cat Crochet

▪️ Sally’s Pamperhut

▪️ Paradise Creations

▪️ The Story Keeper by Kerrie

▪️ Half Moon Handmade Gifts

▪️ Bottled Beauty

▪️ Bubbalicious Boutique UK

▪️ Bow Selector

▪️ Payne’s Petals and Creations

▪️ Wellness in Colour

▪️ Chisel and Pen Crafts

▪️ Hummingbird Sparkles

▪️ Debz Doggy Delights

▪️ Helen’s Creations

▪️ Eva and Ivy Creations

▪️ Home Crafts by Nicky

Outdoor Stalls -

▪️ Eve’s Magical Jewellery

▪️ Made by CJB

▪️ Wicked Wicks

▪️ Crystalmoon Magic

▪️ Julie’s Crafts n Gifts

▪️ WHR Woodworks

▪️ New Beginnings Tarot Reading

Little Kingdom Entertainment will be providing face painting for the children!

Catering will be provided by:

▪️ Chuck Wagon Notts will be providing hot food such as burgers and hotdogs.

▪️ Jan’s Ices will have their Ice cream van in attendance also.

▪️ Lisa’s Old School Treats will be selling a selection of cakes and bakes.

▪️ Refreshments can be purchased at The Triple S Snooker Club’s bar.