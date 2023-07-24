North Notts Cat Rescue to host a Summer Fair
Please join us to help raise funds for North Notts Cat Rescue by attending our Summer Fair on Sunday 30th July 2023, 1pm - 5pm at The Triple “S” Snooker Club in Skegby (NG17 3ED).
There will be a large variety of small businesses in attendance:
Indoor Stalls -
▪️ Precious Angels Boutique
- The Lounge Room
▪️ Feeling Crafty
▪️ Love Burt Handcrafted Prints and Frames
▪️ Crazy Cat Crochet
▪️ Sally’s Pamperhut
▪️ Paradise Creations
▪️ The Story Keeper by Kerrie
▪️ Half Moon Handmade Gifts
▪️ Bottled Beauty
▪️ Bubbalicious Boutique UK
▪️ Bow Selector
▪️ Payne’s Petals and Creations
▪️ Wellness in Colour
▪️ Chisel and Pen Crafts
▪️ Hummingbird Sparkles
▪️ Debz Doggy Delights
▪️ Helen’s Creations
▪️ Eva and Ivy Creations
▪️ Home Crafts by Nicky
Outdoor Stalls -
▪️ Eve’s Magical Jewellery
▪️ Made by CJB
▪️ Wicked Wicks
▪️ Crystalmoon Magic
▪️ Julie’s Crafts n Gifts
▪️ WHR Woodworks
▪️ New Beginnings Tarot Reading
Little Kingdom Entertainment will be providing face painting for the children!
Catering will be provided by:
▪️ Chuck Wagon Notts will be providing hot food such as burgers and hotdogs.
▪️ Jan’s Ices will have their Ice cream van in attendance also.
▪️ Lisa’s Old School Treats will be selling a selection of cakes and bakes.
▪️ Refreshments can be purchased at The Triple S Snooker Club’s bar.
There will be a tombola with all proceeds made going directly to North Notts Cat Rescue.