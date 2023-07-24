News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

North Notts Cat Rescue to host a Summer Fair

Helen Tagg and Laura Goulden host a fair in aid of North Notts Cat Rescue - a small cat rescue based in Burton Joyce. All proceeds made from stall fees, tombola and the fundraising stall will be donated directly to North Notts Cat Rescue for their never ending veterinary fees.
By Laura GouldenContributor
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read

Please join us to help raise funds for North Notts Cat Rescue by attending our Summer Fair on Sunday 30th July 2023, 1pm - 5pm at The Triple “S” Snooker Club in Skegby (NG17 3ED).

There will be a large variety of small businesses in attendance:

Indoor Stalls -

One of the stalls at the Summer Fair.One of the stalls at the Summer Fair.
One of the stalls at the Summer Fair.
Most Popular

▪️ Precious Angels Boutique

  • The Lounge Room

▪️ Feeling Crafty

▪️ Love Burt Handcrafted Prints and Frames

An ice-cream van will be available on the day.An ice-cream van will be available on the day.
An ice-cream van will be available on the day.

▪️ Crazy Cat Crochet

▪️ Sally’s Pamperhut

▪️ Paradise Creations

▪️ The Story Keeper by Kerrie

▪️ Half Moon Handmade Gifts

▪️ Bottled Beauty

▪️ Bubbalicious Boutique UK

▪️ Bow Selector

▪️ Payne’s Petals and Creations

▪️ Wellness in Colour

▪️ Chisel and Pen Crafts

▪️ Hummingbird Sparkles

▪️ Debz Doggy Delights

▪️ Helen’s Creations

▪️ Eva and Ivy Creations

▪️ Home Crafts by Nicky

Outdoor Stalls -

▪️ Eve’s Magical Jewellery

▪️ Made by CJB

▪️ Wicked Wicks

▪️ Crystalmoon Magic

▪️ Julie’s Crafts n Gifts

▪️ WHR Woodworks

▪️ New Beginnings Tarot Reading

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Little Kingdom Entertainment will be providing face painting for the children!

Catering will be provided by:

▪️ Chuck Wagon Notts will be providing hot food such as burgers and hotdogs.

▪️ Jan’s Ices will have their Ice cream van in attendance also.

▪️ Lisa’s Old School Treats will be selling a selection of cakes and bakes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

▪️ Refreshments can be purchased at The Triple S Snooker Club’s bar.

There will be a tombola with all proceeds made going directly to North Notts Cat Rescue.

https://fb.me/e/2JzZtSkGl