‘No increase’ in Mansfield council tax

Council tax is set to stay the same in Mansfield for another year after civic leaders pledged to keep it low.

Members of Mansfield District Council’s cabinet this week voted for the authority’s share of the tax – the second largest proportion after Nottinghamshire County Council – to stay the same for the financial year.

Their recommendation will now go to full council for approval next week.

Under the plans, the authority’s precept for a Band D property will remain at £184.72.

The tax is made up of precepts from the district and county councils, fire and police service and any parish councils – last year the total council tax for a Band D property in Mansfield was £1,824.68.

Kate Allsop,Mansfield mayor, said: “Cabinet have made recommendations to full council that the Mansfield council element of council tax for the 2018/19 period will incur a zero per cent rise.

“The budget has been balanced without the proposal of an increase, but the final decision will be made at full council on Wednesday, January 24.

“We are working hard to identify areas of saving and new ways of generating an income so residents aren’t burdened with additional financial pressures and the council wants to avoid loading hardship on residents wherever possible, especially those who are subject to working poverty.

“I am pleased that, despite all of the changes, we have produced a balanced budget.”

Mansfield council’s precept has not increased since 2011, when Central Government provided financial incentives to freeze the tax.

Councillor Roger Sutcliffe, council portfolio holder for finance, has warned Brexit has created a “uncertainty” when it comes to the council’s budget.

He said: “We do have a balanced budget, I feel we are on top of it.”

Warsop Parish Council, Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue and Nottinghamshire Police precepts are still to be set.