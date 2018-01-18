'No further investigation' into council chairman

It has been revealed that there will be 'no further investigation' into the Chairman of Newark and Sherwood District Council following a police investigation.

Councillor Linda Tift, chairman at the council faced allegations about the theft of a document.

The document in question was from a meeting of a safety advisory group for the 2016 Wellowfest festival in Wellow, where Sir Bob Geldof’s Boomtown Rats and comedian Jim Davidson appeared.

After Nottinghamshire Police questioned the Councillor it has been revealed that they will be making no further investigations into the allegations.

Councillor Tift said: “When we put ourselves up for election as councillors, we do so in order to do the best for our communities.

"Our heads are above the parapet and occasionally we become targets for dissatisfied individuals.

"The public should have faith that the decisions taken by public bodies are fair, just, sound and apply to everyone without exception. I am grateful that the police have investigated quickly to dismiss these unfounded allegations.

"I will continue to represent the residents of Rainworth, Eakring, Rufford and Wellow to the best of my ability and to complete my term as chairman of Newark and Sherwood District Council."