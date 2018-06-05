Nine new homes planned for Mosborough

Councillors are due to consider an application to build nine new homes in Mosborough.

The application is for a parcel of land - part of the former Vine Grove Farm - which runs from the corner of Station Road and School Street, and behind houses at Vine Grove Court and School Street.

“The site is largely covered by native deciduous woodland, a number of self-set trees and areas of dense scrub,” the planning report states.

“A number of trees within and adjacent to the site are subject to Tree Preservation Orders. An open sided barn is located within the site and is proposed to be removed as part of the development.”

Objections have been made by residents and the Mosborough Village Action Group, cities issues including traffic and pollution.

The application is recommended for conditional approval when it goes before the authority’s planning and highways committee on Tuesday, June 12.