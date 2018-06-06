Nick Jr adventure centre featuring PAW Patrol coming to Mansfield - and it's free

A Nick Jr adventure centre featuring a Paw Patrol zone and more is coming to Mansfield - and it's all totally free!

The centre will be at Tesco in Mansfield on Saturday June 16.

Youngsters will be able to join their heroes from a series of Nick Jr shows including PAW Patrol, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Rusty Rivets, Shimmer and Shine and Nella the Princess Knight, for a host of free activities.

The centre will be at Tesco on Jubilee Way South from 10am to 6pm on June 16.

And if you can't make that date, the centre will also be at Smyths toys in Nottingham the following day, Sunday June 17, from 10am to 6pm.

Entrance is free and you don't need a ticket.

Once inside, families have 20 minutes to explore the dome.

For more information, see the website.