Newstead Village pensioner missing with his dog

Police are concerned for the welfare of a pensioner who has gone missing with his dog.

Patrick Kealy, 69, was reported to have last been seen at 9am on Tuesday near the entrance to Newstead Woods not far from his home in Tilford Road, Newstead Village.

Police say they do not have a picture of missing Patrick Kealy.

He is believed to have had his dog with him, a small black dog.

According to a description released by Nottinghamshire Police, Mr Kealy is a white Irish man, about 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with short, curly, scruffy hair.

He is thought to have been wearing a black woolly hat, a black jacket, grey top, blue jeans and brown suede boots.

He also wears glasses for reading.

Anyone who has seen Mr Keal, or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 525 of September 10.

