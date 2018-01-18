New youth group in Selston wins £1,000 birthday present

The first birthday party of an organisation set up to combat anti-social behaviour in the Selston area is sure to go with a bang on Saturday.

For it has been told it is to receive up to £1,000 from the Aviva Community Fund competition because of the important work it has achieved.

Youth Together was set up by a group of parents and villagers who were concerned that anti-social behaviour was on the increase. They wanted to give children, aged seven to 16, activities to do and events to go to in a safe and stimulating environment. And the community fund award is the icing on the cake of a hugely successful first year, which is to be celebrated at Selston Parish Hall on Saturday.

The competition, run by multinational insurance company Aviva, invited applications for funding from groups or projects that make a real difference to local communities. Friends, family and supporters could then vote for these good causes online. Youth Together received 1,144 votes, winning them a place in the funding final.

“I cannot believe that we won,” said Aaron Barker, of the group, on its Facebook page. “A massive thankyou to everyone who voted for us. We couldn’t have done it without you all.”

Up to £1,000 has also been won by volunteers working on a five-year project to clear the Cromford Canal in Jacksdale, creating a habitat for wildlife and a recreational area for visitors. They also want to make pathways accessible and restore the damaged stone bridge at Jacksdale Wharf.