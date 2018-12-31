New Year honour for Enid

Desribed as one of “England’s all time greats”, Kirkby’s Enid Bakewell has been recognised in the New Year’s Honours list for her sporting achievements.

The former England cricketer has been made an MBE for services to women’s cricket.

Enid, aged 78, grew up in Newstead in the 1940s and went on to achieve a number of impressive cricketing records while playing for her country.

She played for the English women’s team in 12 Tests between 1968 and 1979, as well as in 23 one-day internationals.

Her most memorable moment was in 1976 playing at Lords in the first televised women’s match against Australia.

She was the first English player to score 100 runs and take 10 wickets in the same test – she scored 112 not out and took 10 for 75 against West Indies at Edgbaston in 1979.

Former England cricket captain Charlotte Edwards has cited her as her inspiration.

Mrs Bakewell played for Nottinghamshire women and for the East Midlands before she started Dartford College of Physical Education to train as a PE teacher.

A right-handed bat and slow left-arm bowler, she has a strong claim as being the best all-rounder the English women’s game has produced.

In Tests, she scored 1,078 runs at an average of 59.88, with four centuries, as well as taking 50 wickets at an average of 16.62.

Along with Lynne Thomas she set the record for the highest opening run partnership in the history of Women’s Cricket World Cup, at 246.

In 2014, Wisden Cricketers’ Almanack selected her as one of the five greatest female players of all time and she was inducted into the International Cricket Hall of Fame.