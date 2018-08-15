New wedding venue at historic farmhouse

A new wedding and events venue has opened at a restored farmhouse on the edge of Sherwood Forest.

Situated in an idyllic countryside setting between Forest Town and Mansfield Woodhouse, Warren Farmhouse was built back in 1433 and was once home to the Duke Of Portland as part of the Welbeck Estates.

The restored Warren Farmhouse, an ideal venue for weddings.

After years of restoration, it is now home to Rebecca Harrison-Vickers, husband Gareth and their young family, who moved to Mansfield last year to seek a more rural and outfdoor lifesyle.

They soon realised it provided an ideal backdrop for weddings and special events, persauding them to set up their new business.

Owner and managing director Rebecca said: “It is exciting to offer an outdoor wedding venue for couples wanting to stay close to nature without compromising on quality.

“Warren Farmhouse is also more than just a field for a marquee or tipi structure. Often referred to as a chateau, the farmhouse and its grounds are stunning, offering a slice of local history, while providing a romantic backdrop for photos.”

The venue gives the public a taste of what is on offer at a free open day on Sunday, September 9 (11 am to 3 pm) when there will be a host of trusted wedding suppliers, such as caterers, stylists, florists and cakemakers, on hand to provide inspiration to local couples who have just got engaged.

Rebecca added: “We are delighted to be working with a range of local suppliers, including Sami Tipi, of Derby, who provide the structure for the wedding to take place in.

“They have a great deal of experience and offer a wonderful range of features, including the popular fire pit, chill-out zone and stage and dance floor, set up for your favourite band to entertain you and your guests.

“The structures can comfortably hold up to 150 guests and so they provide a number of options for small or large parties.

“In addition, we offer something unique for corporate parties or events and will be looking to expand our plans next year.”