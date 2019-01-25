New website to help Mansfield’s homeless is a big success

A new website, launched last month by Mansfield District Council to support the homeless, is already delivering positive results.

The site, www.mansfieldstreetsupport.co.uk, went live on December 16 and, so far, 648 people have used it, while 1,737 pages have been viewed.

Coun Barry Answer, the council’s portfolio holder for housing, said: “The website is proving a useful tool in the way we manage our street community. Organsations that help rough sleepers need help all year round.”

The most popular pages are those that detail how people can help by donating, time, money, food and clothing for the homeless.

There is also a section listing the specific needs of individual soup kitchens and help groups.

To promote the website and to spread the word about the plight of the homeless, 2,000 beer mats have been distributed in licensed venues across the town centre. The beer mats highlight where people can make donations to help rough sleepers.

The initiative is backed by the police, the Framework organisation, Mansfield Homeless Network and the town centre Business Improvement District (BID) partnership.