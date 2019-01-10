New website could help children get their ideas on TV

Primary school children across Nottinghamshire are being given a unique opportunity to use a new, free website to create characters for a soon-to-launch animated TV show in what is believed to be a world first.

Night Zookeeper is an award-winning digital platform that encourages literacy and writing that has now had an animated series commissioned on Sky Kids.

Last year, a series of workshops took place at primary schools across the UK that gave children the chance to contribute their creative ideas to the show.

However now, with the launch of the new website, children everywhere can take part.

To get involved, all children need to do is ask their teacher or parent to register them at https://show.nightzookeeper.com/, create a username and then log in to start the challenges.

By completing challenges, children will be feeding directly into the creation of the show and their ideas could even end up on screen.