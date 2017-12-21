New Warsop Costcutter will create 10 jobs

Christmas is set to come early in Warsop with Father Christmas flying in to greet shoppers at the opening of a brand new Costcutter convenience store on Saturday (23 December).

Formerly The Swallows Pub, the new store on Cottage Lane will see festivities begin at 10.30am and the official ribbon cutting by Kate Allsop, the Executive Mayor of Mansfield, will be at 11.00am. The fun then continues throughout the morning with Father Christmas giving out sweet treats, entertainment from acoustic guitarist and singer Adam McCulloch, face painting, a free raffle with prizes including festive hampers, food and drink sampling, as well as a host of special offers.

The new 1800 sq ft store on Cottage Lane is owned and run by Sam and Mandy Malhi and will offer the local community an extensive range of convenience products and services including chilled and fresh produce, fresh bakery, flowers and a comprehensive food-to-go section, complete with a Tchibo Coffee, sandwiches and Roll-Over hotdogs.

Speaking about the launch, store owner Mandy Malhi, said: “We’ve worked hard to create a range that truly appeals to the local community, offering them convenience, great offers and an extensive range right on their doorstep. The pub had become a real eyesore for the local community, so we’re delighted to be able to bring it back to life and support the local community.

“We’re excited Father Christmas has taken time out of his busy schedule so close to Christmas to come down and help us celebrate; he’s promised that anyone who has been good this year will get a sweet treat. We’d love the local community to come down and join in the festivities; we’ve worked hard to create an event that should start the holiday season the way we hope it continues; with lots of fun, food and festive spirit.”

The opening of the store has already created more than ten new jobs, with staff employed from the local area and new owners Mandy and Sam Malhi have committed to supporting the local community, starting with a donation to Sherwood Junior School.