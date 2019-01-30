New unit at Castlewood Business Park takes shape

The latest new building at Castlewood Business Park, off the M1 at South Normanton, is taking shape.

The framework is up, and CWC Group, the owners and developers of Castlewood, are progressing with the construction of the 72,000 square-foot warehouse or production unit.

Available to buy or rent, the building should be ready for occupation this summer.

Agents for the scheme, Tim Gilbertson, of commercial property consultants FHP, and Ranjit Gill, of estate agenst Savills, commented: “This is a nice way to start the new year. With more than 1.5 million square feet now built on Castlewood, the scheme really sets a benchmark for the East Midlands as the place to be.

“Despite only launching marketing towards the end of last year, we already have initial interest in this particular unit. Perhaps key to this is the fact that our clients are more than happy to sell or rent what will be a superb building.

“The building will offer 72,000 square feet of prime space, ideally suited to manufacturing or distribution purposes. Given the ongoing lack of stock in the market, we very much hope that this will provide a fantastic new home for an expanding local or regional company.” The construction of the unit is the latest boost for the business park after the successful letting of 250,000 square feet on site to Alloga, supply-chain specialists in the pharmaceutical and healthcare markets.

The business park is ideally located, just off junction 28 of the M1 at its intersection with the A38. It has been planned to suit all types and sizes of company, and houses warehouses or units for industrial or distribution use.