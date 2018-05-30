New taxi rank proposed for Market Place Mansfield

A new taxi rank at Market Place has been suggested by councillors .

The idea was proposed at a licensing committee meeting of Mansfield District Council.

Although this is only a proposal at the minute, other ideas to ensure the safety of taxi drivers and passengers were suggested.

A CCTV camera has been installed on Quaker Way.

Councillor Sid Walkersaid: “A mobile CCTV camera has been installed to cover Quaker Way as this was a CCTV blind spot in the town centre and this will help to provide extra security for passengers and drivers using the taxi rank in this street.”

Another proposal was put forward to the committee after drivers suggested an extension to the Queen’s Street hackney rank.

The minutes from the meeting state: “After much consideration it had been decided that a change to the Queen Street hackney rank would be most beneficial to the public and the trade ,and that a meeting was being arranged with the County Council representatives to progress this”

Coun Walker said: “There has been a request by the taxi operators to extend the Queen Street hackney rank. This is only a proposal and discussions about the feasibility of this idea, between the council and Via, Nottinghamshire County Council’s highways agency, are at a very early stage.”

At the same meeting, it was revealed that 43 vehicle licences were relinquished as those private hire drivers and vehicles are now licensed outside of the district