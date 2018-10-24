New stores at McArthur Glen for Christmas shoppers

Four new stores are to open in time for the Christmas rush at a centre that is popular with shoppers from the Mansfield area.

The McArthur Glen Designer Outlet East Midlands at South Normanton is welcoming four high-street clothing brands in the coming weeks.

Crew Clothing opens on Thursday, November 1, followed by menswear brand Charles Tyrwhitt on Monday, November 19. Three days later, on Thursday, November 22, stores will be opened by iconic British lifestyle brand Joules and women’s classic Roman Originals.

McArthur Glen manager Paul Tyler said: “We are delighted to see such a great variety of brands joining the centre.

“We pride ourselves on a diverse and extensive offering for our customers, and these brands are perfect additions to the portfolio.”

The centre also greeted a popular, new resturant last month when Wagamama opened its doors. And that followed the introduction of other big-name stores during 2018, including Converse, The Cosmetics Company, Tefal, Lindt and Yankee Candle.

With Christmas just around the corner, McArthur Glen has extended its opening hours, with shops now doing business from 9.30 am, a perfect time for parents wanting to drop in after the school run.