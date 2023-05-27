A company spokesman said: "The Tanning Shop is the perfect destination for your summer glow. The store offers an unrivalled luxury tanning experience in a professional and friendly environment.”

New store manager Kat Harrison heads up the team of specially trained tanning consultants in-store, with the team are on hand daily to provide customers with free tanning consultations and to offer advice and guidance for responsible tanning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New customers can take advantage of a 30-minute taster package from just £15 and 25 per cent off their first lotion purchase for 14 days after their registration date. All new customers who register before June 16 will be automatically entered into a free prize draw to win 100 minutes for free.

The new Tanning Shop in Mansfield town centre.

The store boasts five top-of-the-range lay-down and stand-up sunbeds including the Megasun 6900 laydown beds and the V6 stand-up tanning bed.

A spokeswoman said: “The KBL Megasun 6900 is the most intelligent sunbed of its kind. An elegant and ergonomic design is combined with patented “Intellisun” technology and a simple user interface to provide an absolutely invigorating and rejuvenating tanning experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Hapro V6 is the perfect bed for an all-over tan. Stand-up beds provide a spacious environment which enables you to move around easily during your session to minimise tan lines.”

The Megasun 6900 machine.

The store will soon become the first in the Tanning Shop estate to house the new Prestige Fusion laydown bed, described as a “a real innovation in tanning”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokeswoman said: “It combines activating light LEDs and radiance LEDs for the first time. Blue activating light LEDs prepare the skin for tanning and improves the directly visible tanning results. Red radiance LEDs care for the skin while tanning and intensify the tan even more. With the interaction of the two coordinated light spectra, Prestige Fusion enables a particularly intensive and beautiful tan.”

All Mansfield Tanning Shop beds are equipped with 0.3-compliant lamp technology – the 0.3 process is a slower, more gentle way to tan. The tanning result is deeper, darker and lasts, while 0.3 compliant lamps emit less UV per square metre than standard lamps, dramatically reducing the risk of over-exposure.