New role for boss in leadership changes at Woodhead

A new management structure at long-established construction company Robert Woodhead Ltd, of Edwinstowe, will mean a fresh role for the firm’s managing director.

David Woodhead has been at the helm for almost 40 years, but he will now step into the post of chairman, paving the way for a fresh leadership team that has been developing over the last seven years.

The team will be headed by the current human resources director Teresa Westwood, who becomes managing director. She will work alongside business development director Glenn Slater, who takes up the new post of chief visionary officer.

Hilary Cheshire and Craig Pygall will continue in their respective roles as finance director and director accountable for operations and commercial.

They are joined on the board by the new business development director Leo Woodhead, who joined the family business two years ago after returning from ten years working in Australia, and by Tom Woodhead, who becomes business services director after working on the new leadership team for the past four years.

David joined Woodhead as managing director in 1979 when his father and company founder, Bob Woodhead, died suddenly at the age of 60. He has led the business through five decades of change and growth, recessions and booms, and has taken it from a turnover of £279,000 in 1980 to one of £52.5 million last year.

He said: “The decision to step back has not been taken overnight. We will remain a family-owned company, with our head office in Edwinstowe, where it all began. I have every confidence in the new leadership team that is now in place.”

“I am very proud to look at the business today and see what we have created. We will continue to be resilient and socially responsible, with a strong vision and values.”

Teresa and Glenn will focus on developing future strategy. Teresa said: “We have really big shoes to step into, but I am looking foeward to taking the company into the future. We will continue to strive for the best.”