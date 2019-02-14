New retirement homes open in Mansfield

Town View, on the site of the former General Hospital on West Hill Drive, was officially opened this week.

The 42 apartments and 12 bungalows for over 55s are positioned around a landscaped village green setting, with a trim trail and outdoor fitness equipment.

Inside the main building there is a reading room, craft room, a lounge, dining room and a first-floor sun terrace.

Resident Mrs Pauline Palmer said: "There's no comparison between this and where I lived before. It's absolutely lovely - the apartment is so big and has great storage space. I can't wait for summer to go out into the garden. We went to view Poppy Fields but we missed out and waited for Town View. It's been worth the wait."

Mrs Connie Perry said: "I love the fact it is near town and I can walk there. It's quiet and everybody I've met so far is very friendly. I'm looking forward to spending time out on the sun terrace."

Mrs Linda Hornsby and her partner David moved into their two-bedroom bungalow before Christmas. She said she used to live in a terraced house with steep stairs, which proved very difficult as she has bad knees.

She said: "It is that quiet here you could be in the middle of the countryside. But town is on your doorstep and you can walk in to the centre if you don't want to drive. I love that my front door opens straight onto the garden."

David Guy, a foot health practitioner who was visiting Town View on business, said: "In seven years of working at residential homes around the Mansfield and Ashfield areas, this is the best I have ever seen - well done to all involved."