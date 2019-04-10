New project hopes to bring housing and a large supermarket to Warsop

Plans are being drawn up for a development which could see a large supermarket and new houses to a site in Warsop.

The plans for a Gateway to Market Warsop on an 80 acre site were revealed this week on the Facebook page of The Land Agent.co

Mitchel Hunt managing director posted: “We are excited to announce that we have taken an area of land forward for promotion in Market Warsop, Nottinghamshire.

“The area extends to circa 80 Acres and will be delivered in two phases.

“This is very early in the project but the main aim for this business is to bring a large commercial element forward as well as aspirational housing. This including the large supermarket this location has desperately needed.

“We will be releasing the drawings in the coming weeks with our vision and also looking to engage with the local authority on this project.

“We look forward to working on this project in the coming years and bringing the much needed investment back to Market Warsop.

“As we look to release information on this land promotion project, we have been asked why is it called Gateway?

“We have called it this because we are looking to involve the station in this. We are looking to create a project then can directly feed in to Market Warsop and therefore benefiting future generations to come.

“As we continue to work on the drawings we have identified that the station has access issues. We can overcome this with incorporating our project with the old station.

“Therefore creating a Gateway to Market Warsop. Also this site sits directly on the right as you drive in to Market Warsop itself.”

More when we have it.