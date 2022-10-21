News you can trust since 1952
New President for Mansfield Men's Probus Club

Mansfield Men’s Probus Club has welcomed a new president.

By Neil Smith
At the annual meeting of Mansfield Men’s Probus Club, which was held during its October meeting, president Arnold Bower handed over the presidency for the coming year to Michael Hawley.

More than 30 members attended the meeting, which included an excellent meal.

The club meets at the Oakham Suite, Mansfield, on the second Thursday of each month.

The new president of Mansfield Men's Probus Club, Michael Hawley, left, is congratulated by the outgoing president Arnold Bower

As well as lunch, members have a presentation from experienced speakers across a range of topics.

The club also enjoys Christmas and midsummer lunches, when partners and guests are welcomed.

Membership is aimed at those who are either retired or over 65.

The club welcomes enquiries from those interested in joining Probus.

Potential new members should phone the club secretary on 01623 623884.

President