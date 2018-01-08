New playground for Brierley Forest Park

Plans are going ahead for a ‘dilapidated’ play area in a wildlife park to be demolished and replaced with ‘adventurous’ timber play equipment.

Work to the play area next to Brierley Forest Park Visitors Centre in Huthwaite is set to start in late spring, after the plans are finalised.

Consultation started in 2016 for the play area and a local councillor has said it has been a ‘long wait’.

Rob Allen, a trustee at the centre, said: “The new play area will be fantastic, the old play area is very old and dilapidated. I think it has been there 20 to 25 years.”

Mr Allen has also said parts of the current play area are coming up and the roundabout has been taken away.

The old play area will be demolished and could be turned into additional parking.

The new play area will be next to the visitors centre but partially in the trees and have new timber play equipment.

He said: “The play area is going to be integrated into the trees, which I think will make it more adventurous.”

Ashfield District Council is currently working with the trust at the park to develop the design for the play area.

Councillor Lee Anderson, who represents the ward the play area is in has said: “We have been waiting for this for a long time.

“I felt a little embarrassed when people came to the park and were met by this dingy play area.

“It is very dated and Brierley is one of the best nature reserves in Ashfield, it gets a lot of use on a weekend. The new park will make an excellent edition.”

A spokeswoman from the council said: “The design will be based on feedback received through work with Early Years Childcare students from Derby University and public consultation during 2016.

“There is 74k of Section 106 developer contributions available for the play area.

“The play equipment is due to be installed in late spring, ready for the summer and will provide an added attraction to one of Ashfield’s most popular parks.”