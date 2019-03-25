New plastic bottle greenhouse for Sutton school

A Sutton school has been presented with a new greenhouse - made from plastic bottles.

The greenhouse was built by members of Sutton's Rotary Club using a total of 1400 used plastic bottles collected by the children at Croft School to demonstrate a practical example of useful recycling.

Sutton's Rotary Club Secretary Tony Lord, Croft School Headteacher Mrs Blount, and an apprentice from NMCM who helped build the greenhouse.

The bottles were fixed to a frame built by Rotarians from wood supplied by Wood Lane Timber Ltd.

Mrs Blount, headteacher of Croft School said: “This greenhouse will be of a huge benefit to our school and it has shown the children how recycling can be both beneficial and sustainable. "The whole school can use it to grow flowers and vegetables from seed which links to many aspects of the Science curriculum.

"We have very enthusiastic pupils who are members of our eco council and their teacher, Mr Williams, is delighted we can now offer even greater opportunities for the children to discover their ‘green fingers’.

"Our thanks go to all the people who have made this exciting initiative possible.”