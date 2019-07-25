New member on board at parish council

Warsop parish council have welcomed a new addition to their team following a vacancy that was advertised for the role.

The decision to appoint Karen Hardy was approved at the recent Warsop parish council meeting which was held on July 15.

Ms Hardy, from Netherfield, (her chosen ward) welcomed the decision and has been actively involved with the Warsop community through a group called Let Warsop Speak since January 2016.

Let Warsop Speak is a community group which helps to raise awareness of issues in Warsop and is a platform for residents to voice their opinions and views.

She said: "Since the start of Let Warsop Speak we have come a long way and developed successfully as a group, I have also been contributing to the parish council so when the vacancy came up, I though why not apply and now I'm happy I did.

"This is an exciting time for Warsop Parish Council with lots of opportunities and challenges ahead. We need to bring Warsop into the 21st century without losing our town's character, and also ensure future development is sustainable.

"I feel with my positive can-do attitude, I will take on projects and once I am comfortable in my role, and bring something to the parish council.

"I am aware I will have some learning to do as its the first time I am a member of a parish council, but I am confident I can become a voice for Warsop.

"We have had a change in Mayor, who I hope will honour his pledges to look into better leisure provision for us, and other projects on the horizon. I've always been impressed with the dedication and commitment of our Parish councillors and look forward to working with them".