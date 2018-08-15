New Mansfield pet store holding family open day this weekend

Pet owners and families are being invited to the opening of a new store in Mansfield this weekend.

Kennelgate's new store Pets & Friends has been newly fitted and freshly branded to offer an exciting customer experience for pet owners to spoil their furry family members.

On Saturday, during a special open day, young owners will be able to enjoy free face painting and balloon animals while older owners can take advantage of the various discounts and free samples on offer.

The store, which features new zones and products, also hosts the perfect place to pamper your pooch. The new 'Pooch and Pamper' instore professional grooming service offers pet-friendly treatments to keep your four-legged friend looking and feeling his best. Customers can take advantage of a free weigh in and will also receive a free grooming guide to take away.

Hannah Legg, Marketing Director at Kennelgate, said: "We're passionate about pets and love to share our expertise.

"The launch of our new Pets & Friends concept signifies a huge step forward for the business.

"Our aim is to help customers and their pets live a healthier and happier life, and we certainly deliver this through our new store experience.

"We look forward to introducing more Pets & Friends stores to the UK market."