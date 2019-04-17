New Mansfield McDonald's to boast drive-thru and climbing frame

More details have been revealed about a new McDonald's that could soon be coming to Mansfield.

If plans are approved, the fast-food restaurant at Sherwood Oaks Business Park off of Southwell Road West would create 51 full time equivalent jobs.

There would be rooms for 36 parking spaces and two disability spaces at the site.

In a statement submitted to planning authority Mansfield District Council, WYG Planning said: "The proposed development is for a drive through restaurant, which will be occupied by McDonald’s, along with associated access, car parking, servicing, facilities and landscaping.

"A small outdoor children’s climbing frame will be provided to the south of the building adjacent to the entrance.

"Pedestrian access to the development will also be off Oakleaf Close. Zebra crossing facilities will be provided across the car park to the restaurant entrance to provide pedestrians with direct and safe access to the restaurant unit.

"The ideal scenario is a store that has strong traffic flows, ideally 20,000 vehicle movements per day,

"McDonald’s already operate two restaurants in Mansfield, a town centre format restaurant on the pedestrianised West Gate in the heart of Mansfield town centre, and a drive through format restaurant at Mansfield Leisure Park.

" Further McDonald’s restaurants are located off the junction of Kings Mill road East and Mansfield Road.

" The proposed drive through format restaurant at Sherwood Oaks will complement rather than compete with this already available offer.

"It will meet demand from those who work and/or live in the south west of Mansfield, those already visiting the variety of other units nearby within Sherwood Oaks Business Park, and passing traffic on Southwell Road West.

"The proposed development is located within a major employment zone and is adjacent to an Aldi foodstore and a builder’s merchants, which will support visits to the proposed development on foot in combination with trips to the area for other purposes.

"Its location adjacent to a major highway route into and out of Mansfield will support pass-by trips to the proposed development linked with trips to other destinations in Mansfield, thereby reducing the number of vehicular trips generated by the restaurant.

"This level of traffic is not expected to generate any highway capacity or queuing issues at the site access, the Sherwood Avenue/Southwell Road West Roundabout or the Adamsway/Oak Tree Lane/Southwell Road West Roundabout, or the wider highway network.