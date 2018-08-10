New Jacksdale micro-pub burgled

A bungler made off with cash after breaking into a new micro-pub in Jacksdale.

The burglary at a pub The Poachers Ale House on Main Road, Jacksdale, happened on August, 7 between 12 and 1am.

The bungler is believed to have accessed the pub by breaking in through the back door.

A images taken from CCTV footage on the night has been released by the pub.

If you can identify this man please get in touch with police.

A police spokeswoman said: "Enquiries are on-going, if anyone has any information, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 557 of 7 August 2018."