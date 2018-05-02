New Greggs and Screwfix shops to open in Mansfield

Greggs is planning to open its third Mansfield outlet at a new development.

Construction work has begun on the area, and the bakery giant is due to move into the complex in Autumn.

The new Greggs will sit alongside trade chain Screwfix at Old Mill Lane retail park, which is two miles north of Mansfield town centre.

Developers say the location provides “exceptional accessibility and passing trade.”

The retail park is being developed by Strawsons Property, and it is hoped that it will bring a boost to the area, with 5,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.

Other businesses on the estate include Volvo and FCC.

The building works will renovate a former industrial estate.

Adam Jones,spokesman for Strawsons property said: “Successfully securing Greggs and Screwfix as tenants at the Old Mill Lane project is indicative of the demand that is out there for high-quality and accessible units in Mansfield.”

He added: “ Interest in the final unit remains high and we are looking to further complement the food, drink and trade counter offering already secured.”

Commercial property agent Innes England, who are jointly working with Strawsons, confirmed there is ‘significant interest’ in the third and final multi-purpose unit that will be available.

The Greggs store opening comes after the chain announced in January it would be expanding, opening 130 new stores across the UK, and will also be refurbishing 100 existing stores in 2018.

Greggs is already the largest bakery chain in the UK, with over 1800 shops and six million weekly visitors.

The new store will be the third in Mansfield, alongside other Greggs in the Four Seasons shopping centre, Market Place and St Peter’s Retail Park.

It has been confirmed that the new store will create jobs for the area, but it is not yet known how many.